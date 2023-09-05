NEWBURY — A Maine man is being held on $100,000 bail following a police pursuit and his arrest Monday on multiple charges, including weapon and drug offenses.
James Stebbins, 28, of 197 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, was to be arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, according to Newbury Chief of Police Patricia Fisher.
Newbury police officers responded to a Plum Island business Monday about 8:05 a.m. after receiving a report of a man seen breaking into a vehicle, Fisher said in a release.
The officers attempted to stop the man’s vehicle on Rolfes Lane but he refused to stop and continued driving into Newburyport. The man was then stopped and taken into custody without incident with assistance from Newburyport police.
The officers recovered illegal ammunition, weapon-feeding devices and drugs, Fisher said
Stebbins was arrested on six counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device, and single counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, failure to stop for police, and possession of a Class E drug, the chief said.
Fisher said there is no threat to the public and asks that people contact police immediately if they see anything suspicious. She thanked Newburyport police for their help, including stopping Stebbins’ vehicle in a safe manner.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Jenkins at 978-462-4440, ext. 127, or by email at s.jenkins@newburypolice.com.
