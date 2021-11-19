AMESBURY — A Maine man who police say hit a National Grid power box with his truck before running away Tuesday was ordered held for a mental health evaluation following his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Daniel Sullivan, 41, of Wells faces several charges, including leaving the scene of property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property more than $1,200, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
At Sullivan’s arraignment Wednesday afternoon, Judge Peter Doyle committed him to a Worcester recovery center after a court clinician recommended a mental health evaluation. Sullivan is due back in court Dec. 7 for a pretrial hearing.
Amesbury Officers Robert Coppola and Samuel Marlar were among those who responded to the Irving gas station off Haverhill Road about 5:40 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man driving his truck off the road and then running away.
Coppola arrived just in time to see Sullivan running through the gas station toward Felco Car Wash on North Martin Road.
After searching the area for a few minutes with no luck, Coppola walked back to his cruiser.
“I heard a loud noise to the left of my cruiser as I was passing Marshall Drive. I looked to my left and observed the male party I had previously seen running through the gas station parking lot, running towards me screaming that people were after him and trying to kill him,” Coppola wrote in his report, adding that Sullivan had blood on his fingers and was not wearing any shoes.
Coppola and other officers gave chase as Sullivan ran through the car wash parking lot screaming, “Don’t kill me!”
Officers caught up with him and pushed him to the ground. It took four officers to handcuff Sullivan and place him in the back of a cruiser, according to Coppola’s report.
At the police station, Sullivan said he took off his shoes because someone may have planted a bomb in one of them.
Marlar said in his report that Sullivan’s truck damaged a National Grid utility box and a tree planted near The Heights apartment complex.
Police later learned the truck belonged to Sullivan’s aunt, who had taken him in because he was “living on the streets,” Coppola wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
