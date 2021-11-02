WEST NEWBURY -- Local makers of all kinds and curators of vintage wares are invited to reserve a table now for the Makers Market at Veasey Hall in Groveland on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Visual artists, potters, quilters, knitters, people who sew, jewelers, printmakers, artisans who sculpt glass, wood, or wire, beeswax candle makers, creators of soap and skin care products, and other craftspeople are expected for the all-local winter arts and crafts fair, hosted by the non-profit Pentucket Arts Foundation.
Held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m, this one-day event offers a venue for artists, students and artisans from the Pentucket region and elsewhere to sell their wares.
The market features art, handmade goods, locally sourced products, up-cycled and vintage items and more. A pop up cafe features comforting soups, chilis, tasty holiday treats, and other refreshments for sale to fortify shoppers and vendors throughout the day.
Table rentals are $45 for a six-foot round or rectangular table or $65 for an 8-foot rectangular table. Table sharing is welcome. Visit www.pentucketartsfoundation.org to learn more about how to register.
Masks are required for all attending this indoor event. All proceeds raised by Pentucket Arts Foundation support the fine and performing arts in Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.