NEWBURYPORT — With baked goods aplenty, Mama Dukes is ready to return to business.
In a celebration of its three-year anniversary, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening to officially welcome back the breakfast and lunch spot on Merrimac Street.
Mama Dukes first opened Feb. 23, 2019.
The café was a labor of love for owner Charlene Walsh, whose husband, Tom, grew up visiting the space at 228 Merrimac St., which is owned by Daniel Donahue, and loving diners.
When Walsh began renting the space in 2018, the building hadn’t had any work done on it in 27 years, she said.
She and her family spent about eight months getting the space into shape and bringing it up to code, from refinishing the floor and ceiling to spackling the walls and bringing in new kitchen equipment.
Walsh retired from her job as a cafeteria worker at Newbury Elementary School, where she had been for 23 years.
The restaurant’s name, Mama Dukes, was inspired by her daughter, who grew up calling Walsh by that name. It soon caught on with her daughter’s friends, for whom she often enjoyed cooking.
Prior to Newbury Elementary, Walsh spent 16 years working at Labadini’s, a longtime Italian restaurant formerly on State Street.
The restaurant’s former owner, Paul Labadini, even visited Mama Dukes when it first opened.
Business had been going well for the restaurant until the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to close in March 2020 — just over a year after opening, Walsh said.
As this happened, her husband was injured in his line of work as a plumber.
These hardships led the couple to make the difficult decision to sell their beloved West Newbury home. They had put a lot of labor into the house.
But Walsh was determined to get to work and revive her business.
In November, she was able to reopen the café and welcome back a crew of support staff.
Five days after reopening though, despite all staff members being vaccinated, the restaurant had to close again after a waitress tested positive for COVID-19.
Mama Dukes shut down for 10 days, which meant that a lot of perishable food had to be thrown out.
“It was a rough start,” Walsh said.
The owner loves her staff. She also cherishes her regular customers, some of whom she even checks in on if she does not seem them at their usual times.
One customers didn’t show up last weekend, so she knew something was wrong and called to check in on him. Sure enough, the man was in the hospital.
Some of her customers have known Walsh since she was a teenager working at Labadini’s.
Even if she doesn’t know a patron well, she will find a way to connect with that person.
“When people come into the restaurant, even if they’re not family, they kind of are,” Walsh said. “I know so many of our customers.”
Though many regular customers have returned, “It’s been a tough start,” she said. “It’s not like it’s been before.”
Last weekend was the best yet, Walsh said, noting that so many people were happy to be out and about after the city’s Board of Health lifted the indoor public mask mandate Thursday night.
“We have a great place,” she said, explaining that Mama Dukes has a variety of breakfast and lunch items, as well as homemade breads and baked goods.
The corned beef hash is a customer favorite, she said.
Other menu items include sweet potato quiche and avocado toast.
Much like in her former role as cafeteria director at Newbury Elementary School, “I try to accommodate everyone,” Walsh said, adding that there are vegetarian and gluten-free options available at the café.
Mama Dukes is open Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more information, visit https://mamadukesnbpt.com.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday kicks off at 4 p.m.
