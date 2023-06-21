SEABROOK — A 77-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when a van struck a bridge abutment on Interstate 95 north.
Eraldo Bezerra of Hudson, Massachusetts, was driving a Chevrolet Express van when it suddenly left the right side of the highway shortly after 8 p.m. and traveled about 200 feet in the grass before hitting the bridge at the Route 107 overpass, according to New Hampshire State Police.
The smoking van finally came to a stop in the breakdown lane, but Bezerra was trapped and unresponsive when police arrived.
Bezerra was extricated from the smashed vehicle but died at the accident scene, police said. No one else was in the van when it crashed.
Two lanes of the highway were closed for about 2½ half hours while the van was removed and the crash was investigated, police said. State police received assistance from the Seabrook Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Trooper Seth Parker at Seth.W.Parker@dos.nh.gov.
