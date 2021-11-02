SEABROOK - A local man arrested shortly after police found another man shot to death in a Boynton Lane driveway Monday morning was ordered held without bail after his arraignment Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Garrito Fort, 37, of 19 Boynton Lane, will be in "preventive detention" while he awaits an evidentiary detention hearing within the next seven days. Placing someone in "preventive detention" is based on whether a person's release will "endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public," according to New Hampshire state law.
According to the Attorney General's office, Fort ran from the scene before police arrived at around 9 a.m. Monday. He was arrested a short time later about a half-mile away on Dwight Avenue by a Salisbury police officer.
A second victim at the Boynton Lane shooting scene was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Authorities have yet to identify the victims.
"Investigators have identified all of the involved parties in the shooting and are actively investigating the details of this incident, including the potential claim of self-defense," the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a release.
Additional evidence is not expected until after the autopsy today, the AG's office said.
The shooting drew dozens of area police officers. A woman who said she was the mother of one of the shooting victims was crying and demanding answers from officers as they taped off a large area around the crime scene.
“Are you going to tell me if my son is alive? My son is beautiful. He has three daughters,” the woman said Monday morning.
Police pushed back a crowd of onlookers past Kentucky Fried Chicken and all the way to Cardi’s furniture store. Other officers, carrying rifles, blocked off roads and entrances to nearby businesses.
As the manhunt continued, police placed Southgate Plaza and area businesses in lockdown for a short time, according to Seabrook police Deputy Chief Kevin Gelineau.
A neighbor said he was startled by the sound of gunshots and looked out his window to see a man holding a gun and standing over the body of a victim.
“Not anything I wanted to wake up to,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor, who was later interviewed by police, said the shooting came “completely out of left field, it’s so random.”
