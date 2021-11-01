ROWLEY — A local man cannot step foot in Market Basket for at least a year after admitting he could be found guilty of urinating in the store parking lot in sight of customers. Richard Medico Jr., 60, saw an open and gross lewdness charge downgraded to indecent exposure as part of a plea deal Monday in Newburyport District Court. A disorderly conduct charge was dropped.
In addition to staying away from the Rowley supermarket, Medico must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and pay $250 in fees.
Medico’s arrest in early April 2020 came as the country was in the grip of COVID-19 lockdowns and customers waited in long lines to enter supermarkets.
When Medico relieved himself in the fire lane just outside the store, 30 to 40 men, women and children were watching, according to court documents.
Rowley police Officer Perry Collins was maintaining order outside the store and watched as Medico entered the store and then left without purchasing anything.
“A few seconds later I heard a female who was waiting in line yell ‘OMG he’s going to the bathroom!’ When I looked up I focused back on Medico and at that point another or possibly the same woman yelled ‘what a great time to have a police officer here.’ I observed Medico standing in the fire lane facing south looking down in front of himself,” Collins wrote in his report. Collins went on to write that Medico then urinated in full view of customers waiting to enter the store.
The officer yelled at Medico, asking for an explanation. Medico replied that he had “to go bad.” Collins pointed out that Medico could have used the bathroom inside the store.
A store manager told the officer that he informed Medico he was no longer allowed in the building.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
