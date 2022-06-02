AMEBSURY — A local man accused of strangling his girlfriend until she passed out last month will remain behind bars while awaiting trial after Wednesday's detention hearing in Newburyport District Court.
Samuel Jarvinen, 23, of Market Street was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation, and intimidating a witness.
Judge William Martin ordered Jarvinen held at the end of the hearing which featured the playing of the initial 911 call to Amesbury police by Jarvinen, according to a court official.
The 911 call included an exchange between Jarvinen and an Amesbury police dispatcher regarding how to perform CPR on a person and whether Jarvinen was willing to perform the life saving technique, according to the same official.
Jarvinen has remained in custody since last week's arraignment when Judge Allen Swan ruled he was too dangerous to be afforded bail while awaiting trial. His ruling came after hearing Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte read portions of Amesbury police reports.
The reports, written by Officer Travis Tremblay and Detective Raymond Landry, describe how Jarvinen got so angry with his girlfriend that he choked her until she was unconscious. Jarvinen then called police.
When officers arrived, Jarvinen came running down a set of stairs saying his girlfriend was up there.
“I assumed he was upset because (the victim) was having a medical emergency. I asked Samuel if (the victim) was his girlfriend or roommate. He responded ‘I’m going to jail for the rest of my life. I choked her until she was unconscious,’” Tremblay wrote in his report.
Jarvinen was then placed under arrest as Amesbury firefighters tended to the victim.
The victim was stabilized and transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
At the station, Jarvinen told police he became upset when she told him she wanted a break from the relationship.
"Then I choked her. When I choked her I felt nothing. Choking her was the equivalent of me scratching an itch on my leg. I can’t live without her,” Tremblay wrote in his report.
Landry interviewed the victim at the hospital. There, she told Landry that after telling Jarvinen she wanted a break, he became very upset. She then tried calling her father twice only for Jarvinen to snatch the phone away from her.
When she tried to call her father a third time, Jarvinen pushed her to the floor of the bedroom and got on top of her. He then wrapped both hands around her neck and began squeezing. She quickly lost consciousness only to wake up to the sight of police officers, Landry wrote in his report.
“She also told me that she was relieved that she was alive but was also scared because she thought she might be paralyzed,” Landry wrote in his report.
“Throughout my interview (with the victim), it was very obvious to me that she was extremely upset and shaken by this violent assault,” Landry also wrote.
