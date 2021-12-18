Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.