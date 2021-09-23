WEST NEWBURY — A 78-year-old Florida man was injured Wednesday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Stewart Street, landing tail up.
The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the driver, whose name was not released, crashed near 48 Stewart St., according to the Police Chief Jeffrey Durand and Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
The pickup left the road and flipped over an embankment before landing with its back end in the air, the chiefs said in a joint release.
The driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No further details on the man were released.
The accident caused a fuel spill that was contained by firefighters. The state Department of Environmental Protection responded to the crash.
Stewart Street was closed until about 9:15 p.m. while the accident scene was cleared, including removal of the truck.
West Newbury police are investigating the accident’s cause.
