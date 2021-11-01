SEABROOK -- Police captured a man believed to be connected two a double shooting at a home on Boynton Street Monday morning.
A neighbor on Boynton Street said he heard gunshots around 9 a.m., looked out his window and saw a tall man holding a gun. The man hesitated for a moment, then ran off, the neighbor said.
Reports at the scene said two people were shot and one was reportedly taken to a hospital. Numerous police departments were on the scene, including Seabrook, Salisbury, the sheriff's department and New Hampshire State Police.
Police had closed off a large area around the shooting scene and searched for the man, who was reportedly captured near a shopping center along Route 1.
