SALISBURY — A lot has changed changed since 1987, including the fall of the Soviet Union, the advent of the internet, the rise and fall of hair metal bands, and the Red Sox winning four World Series. But in the eyes of the law, everything remains the same, as far as former Methuen resident Steven Vineyard is concerned.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee resident was in Newburyport District Court being arraigned on a 35-year-old complaint involving the theft of a $20 silver bracelet. Originally charged with unarmed robbery, the offense was reduced to larceny under $250.
Vineyard, 55, told Judge Peter Doyle he drove all the way from Paris, Tennessee, to resolve a warrant for his arrest. Doyle asked why he was just responding to the matter now. Vineyard told the judge he had been incarcerated at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex for the last 10 years after being convicted on drug charges.
“I just drove 1,200 miles to get here,” Vineyard said.
Doyle, who was an assistant district attorney at the time of the offense, released Vineyard on personal recognizance and ordered him to return to court July 8. A disappointed Vineyard asked if the matter could be resolved right away to spare him a trip back to Newburyport.
But Doyle said that was impossible after Essex County Prosecutor Michelle Belmonte told him she wanted a chance to track down the bracelet owner before closing the case. However, Doyle said Vineyard could stay in Tennessee and attend via video conference. Vineyard, who once lived on Washington Street in Methuen, said he could access Zoom and would be there July 8.
Very little is known about the actual case as Vineyard’s file did not include a police report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
