AMESBURY — An approximately 50-year-old man was airlifted to a Boston area hospital Monday afternoon after he was pulled out of the Merrimack River by the Derek S. Hines Memorial Bridge near Deer Island, according to the Amesbury Fire Department.
The man was spotted about 100 yards away from the bridge by Amesbury Harbormaster Jack Bailey and Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray, who were searching the area in Murray's boat, according to Bailey.
The victim, who was not breathing when pulled out of the water about 1:15 p.m., was then brought to a dock area off Old Merrill Street where local emergency medical technicians performed CPR, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan.
He had a pulse when placed in an ambulance and driven to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. From there, he was transported to Boston via MedFlight, Nolan added.
In addition to local firefighters and police officers, the Coast Guard were on scene to assist. Nolan did not know the victim's identity.
Bailey said the victim's boat was later found on Deer Island. Asked for the conditions around the island, Bailey said they were not known as a trouble spot.
As noted on AmesburyTrails.net, Deer Island is an island in the Merrimack on the Amesbury/Newburyport border. The forested island divides the Merrimack River in half. On the island's west side are two homes.
The island's east side is owned by the city of Amesbury and is protected conservation land. It was purchased by the city in 1984. The island is a popular spot for walkers, painters, photographers and people fishing.
