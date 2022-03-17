NEWBURYPORT — A Chelsea man who drove off after causing two car crashes within roughly an hour of each other last year, including one in Newburyport, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail.
Faustino Diaz-Torres, 24, of Washington Avenue pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of property damage and other car-related offenses during his appearance in Newburyport District Court and was initially sentenced to a year in jail.
Judge Allen Swan adopted an Essex County prosecutor's recommendation to suspend all but 45 days of his sentence for a year while on probation. Diaz-Torres was also given credit for 12 days already served behind bars.
About 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2021, Daiz-Torres slammed into the back of a Nissan Sentra with his much larger Nissan Pathfinder on Interstate 95 south in Newburyport and sped away. The Sentra's driver and passenger were able to read the license plate number and passed it on to Trooper Michael Benevento, who responded to the crash site, according to the trooper's report.
An ambulance was called but the two men, who complained of back pain, declined treatment.
"While at the crash scene, I heard on the cruiser radio of a motor vehicle crash on Route 1 southbound in Peabody," Benevento wrote in his report.
Benevento called the trooper at the Peabody crash scene and was told that the car involved was a Nissan Pathfinder and took off after the crash. An imprint of its license plate was found on the other car it struck, a license plate number that matched the one given to Benevento by the victim of the Newburyport crash.
The next morning, Diaz-Torres called the Newbury barracks and apologized for causing the crashes. During the phone call, Diaz-Torres said he was driving back from Maine with his cousin after working at a construction site and must have fallen asleep behind the wheel before causing the Newburyport crash.
He also said he was "scared after the crashes and he did not know what to do," Benevento wrote in his report.
Diaz-Torres also admitted his driver's license had expired months earlier.
"Diaz-Torres was advised two people were injured at the crash on I-95 in Newburyport," Benevento wrote in his report, adding that he would be mailing him a summons to court.
