WEST NEWBURY — A New Hampshire motorist whose surprise appearance outside Page Elementary in November prompted officials to put the building in “secure mode” saw trespassing and other charges resolved Monday in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to trespassing with a motor vehicle, Manchester resident Carlos Ryan was charged with leaving the scene of property damage and vandalizing property on Nov. 29 after police discovered him sitting on the ground near his parked car wearing shorts and a sweater.
Vandalism and leaving the scene charges were generally continued for six months. During that time, he was ordered to stay away from the school. Ryan was found responsible for trespassing but saw the charge filed.
Ryan, 71, told police he had come from Manchester and ran out of gas the night before, according to West Newbury police Sgt. Richard Parenteau.
Officers quickly learned the car, a gold Acura MDX, matched one wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash in that city on Monday night. Although the man was uninjured and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed in secure mode, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. Pre-K pickup at the front of the building proceeded as normal. The school day also proceeded as scheduled, but students were kept inside for the remainder of the school day.
Parenteau said he was working with the Newburyport Police Department to determine whether the man was behind the wheel during a reported hit-and-run crash in that city.
Court documents obtained by The Daily News shed new light on what prompted school officials to order the building be placed in “secure mode.”
Around 10:30 a.m. that day, a person walking near the school spotted what he considered a suspicious car and relayed the license plate number to local police.
A Department of Motor Vehicles search showed the car belonged to Ryan. West Newbury police Sgt. Richard Parenteau called Manchester police and learned police there had an interaction with Ryan involving him possibly threatening a neighbor with a firearm. Police then searched Ryan’s name on Google and found a news story about Ryan shooting a dog in self-defense.
“The article quoted Carlos Ryan as saying that he always carries a gun on him and doesn’t leave the house without it,” Parenteau wrote in his report.
Parenteau then drove to the school and spoke to the principal.
“She told me that the school was put in secure mode and no one would be allowed to enter or leave the school until further notice. I advised Principal (Emily) Puteri that I would be going out to look for the vehicle behind the school,” Parenteau wrote in his report.
Based on the amount of terrain around the school, Parenteau enlisted the help of local firefighters and an ATV vehicle to search for the vehicle.
Ryan was spotted sitting down about 35 feet from his vehicle. After telling police that he had run out of gas the night before as he drove along the Riverbend trail, he slept in the vehicle to keep warm. He went on to tell police he was lost and had no idea he was in West Newbury, according to Parenteau’s report.
Ryan was placed in the ATV and brought to Page School where an ambulance crew was waiting. He was then transported to an area hospital.
Parenteau went back into the Page School and told officials the matter had been resolved, he wrote in his report.
