AMESBURY — The company behind the planned, public-use Maples Crossing sports complex is adding a lower campus to its plans and working with the city as the project moves forward.
Bridgewater-based Global Property Developers Corp. is building a 410,000-square-foot, six-rink sports complex at 24 South Hunt Road.
Although the Planning Board approved the company’s plans for 24 South Hunt Road over two years ago, Global also purchased the former New England Sports Park property at 12-14 South Hunt Road in September 2019.
The city approved Global’s plans for a new sports field and a new east entrance at 12-14 South Hunt Road last spring. The company would also like to improve stormwater and drainage on the property and will be before the Planning Board dealing with a request for modifications during a virtual meeting on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. The project is also expected to go before the Conservation Commission on March 7.
“The focus is to complete our lower campus,” Global Property Developers project manager Mike Gorman said. “Once the spring hits, the goal is to begin the road infrastructure to take us to the top of the hill and get working on that.”
According to Gorman, the company is replacing the park’s old turf field with a brand-new playing surface.
“That turf field was 15, 20 years old and it was time for a change anyway,” Gorman said. “Turf has been improved in those years. We have taken advantage of newer-model turf to try to bring a really nice turf offering to the community that I think people will come to enjoy playing on. The new turf is nearing completion. We are still waiting a few, final approvals, as well as better weather to physically lay the turf down.”
The company had expected to open the turf field last November. The city issued Global a stop work order for all work relating to the soccer field on Nov. 16, 2021.
“We are working with the city on what I believe is a like-minded pathway,” Gorman said. “We are extremely encouraged that a variety of municipal department head executives from the mayor, police, fire, planning, conservation, community development and inspectional services departments are all fully engaged and meeting with us on a regular basis to reach our mutual objectives for Maples Crossing.”
The city’s communications director, Caitlin Thayer, confirmed Friday that the city’s Technical Review Committee has been officially meeting with Global every two weeks to discuss the project and review any issues to make sure that the city is following best practices and that the best intentions of the community are represented.
“Amesbury is a New England city and you have days when you have a snowstorm,” Gorman said. “Having an air support structure in the future will enable us to have those kind of moments for the youth and people of Amesbury to play different turf-related sports like soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, whatever it is on the schedule, that day.”
Gorman added that the proposed “bubble” could look similar to air support structures at Northeastern University and Boston College. The Maples Crossing enclosure would only be large enough to cover the turf.
Gorman said the company also plans to remove the former sports park’s old turf field to make way for a new road that would take visitors to the main campus on top of the hill above.
Global is also preparing to open a new Amesbury Early Learning Center in collaboration with YMCA of the North Shore on the lower campus sometime this spring.
“The people who have driven by our property on South Hunt Road have seen the transformation of what the New England Sports Park once was to a completely revamped structure which will be used by the YMCA and Maples Crossing,” Gorman said.
