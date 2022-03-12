NEWBURYPORT — It's an important topic to be reviewed during a March 15 virtual program hosted by the Newburyport Public Library: "Must free speech include hate speech?"
The program begins at 7 p.m.
The First Amendment prevents Congress from passing any laws that abridge the freedom of speech. But what does that actually mean? Join us for this presentation by Professor Emeritus Meg Mott, PhD, as she reviews the history of speech laws in the United States, how states and municipalities have tried to curb offensive speech, and how the Supreme Court has ruled on those efforts. Dr. Mott will also examine how speech fits into the lifecycle of our democracy.
Register for the Zoom program via the library website https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
