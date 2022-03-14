WEST NEWBURY — Opportunities for more virtual fun and learning abound this month at the G.A.R Memorial Library, located at 490 Main St. On Tuesday, March 15, fans of the indomitable RBG — better known as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — are invited to join Kathleen Page, education specialist at the Clinton Presidential Library, as she traces Gingsburg’s rise from her selection to her swearing in as the court’s first female Jewish justice. This event starts at 2 p.m.
Then just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, explore the life and times of Ireland’s most famous citizen at a seminar at 11 a.m. Sean Murphy, a teacher of Irish history, music and dance born and raised in Dublin, will share many myths and legends associated with St. Patrick’s Christian mission on the Emerald Isle. The presentation will include: a review of the development of Irish society prior to his arrival; an overview of the history of Christianity in England and Ireland; an examination of the crises in Europe as the Roman Empire collapsed; and how this impacted the situation in Ireland in the fourth and fifth centuries.
Star-gazers can learn more about a game-changing, next generation telescope on Friday at 11 a.m. David S. Ball, a volunteer educator with NASA, leads a discussion on the James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on Christmas Day 2021. By looking deeper into the universe, Webb is seeing further into the past, making it a time machine on a hunt for the very origins of everything from the Big Bang to present day.
A solar system ambassador with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Ball presents topics related to American activities in space. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Tewksbury Library.
In celebration of International Women’s Month, Jennifer Gregg, president of the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail, will present “Boston HerStory: Remarkable Women” on March 22 at 2 p.m. Examine the lives and accomplishments of a slate of remarkable women who lived and worked in Boston. Gregg will share the history of women such as Jennie Loitman Barron, the first woman to become a full-time judge in the state; Amy Cheney Beach, the first American woman to compose a symphony; Melnea Jones Cass, a community leader, civil rights activist, and president of the Boston NAACP; Julia Ward Howe, who wrote “The Battle Hymn of the Republic;” Ellen Swallow Richards, the first woman admitted to MIT, and poet Phillis Wheatley.
A professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston, Gregg is President of the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail. BWHT has created 13 walks throughout Boston and produced a guidebook to commemorate more than 200 women who changed history in a wide variety of settings, occupations, and backgrounds. The organization sponsors teacher workshops and works with Boston Public Schools to offer free tours to BPS students and their teachers.
On March 23 at 7 p.m. local herbalist, Hannah Sparks, shares her knowledge about native New England medicinal plants. Learn how plants have been used in traditional medicine for generations to support health and wellness and how to grow your own botanical sanctuary. A practicing herbalist, Sparks provides educational opportunities, wellness consultations, and her own curated line of herbal products. She uses a common sense approach when educating others so that they can apply what they have learned safely and with confidence. Graduating from EarthSong Herbals in 1993 with a focus in Clinical Studies, Hannah is especially skilled in aromatherapy, flower essences, gardening, and habitat restoration. The library is partnering with West Newbury Wild and Native to host this event.
To obtain a link to attend any of these virtual events visit westnewburylibrary.org. Unless otherwise noted, these presentations are sponsored by the Friends of the West Newbury Library.
