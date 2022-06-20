NEWBURYPORT — The Parks Commission voted unanimously Thursday to hold off on discussing whether to approve a bike pump track for March’s Hill, an idea that has generated heated opinions from those for and against the proposal.
“We voted to table the consideration of the proposal,” Parks Commissioner Paul Swindlehurst said the next morning.
The proposal, the brainchild of Nock Middle School student Dante Chabot, calls for building the pump track on vacant Parks Department and Water Department land.
The track would not be connected to a series of nearby dirt bike trails and jumps. A pump track is a series of bends and turns that maximize momentum so there is little need for pedaling.
There have been strong comments from neighbors who believe the teens who built the trails, with the city’s permission, are destroying a precious part of the city and performing potentially dangerous tricks without adult supervision.
Proponents of the pump track and trails say they encourage free play for the roughly 15 to 20 teens who use them.
Parks Department Director Lise Reid said the commission wants to “do some further investigation” of the dirt trails before making a decision on a new proposal.
“We will be looking further at best practices in trail design, management and liability,” Reid wrote in a text message.
Swindlehurst said the commission would like to see the trails mapped via GPS to determine if they are beyond what was approved by the city a year ago. The commission also wants a thorough review of regulations, signs and safety protocols there.
“There’s some work that needs to be done on the existing trails,” Swindlehurst said. “That has to come first.”
Swindlehurst said Chabot’s proposal would continue to be placed on the Parks Commission’s agenda so that when issues brought up by the commission are addressed, he and his colleagues can begin discussion.
He added that after Chabot made his presentation, about 35 people spoke for and against the proposal. Many of those who spoke were teens, he added.
For years, March’s Hill has been one of the city’s go-to spots for sledding.
In 2017, a section was bulldozed to make way for a new section of the Clipper City Rail Trail. Well before that, according to Reid, area youths created a series of bike trails behind the hill.
The 17-acre parcel was named for the March family, who came to Newbury in the mid-17th century and owned it for multiple generations. The land later became part of Newburyport when it broke off from Newbury.
High Street resident Claire DeWindt purchased March’s Hill and then handed it over to the city in 1954. Her intention was to ensure that Newburyport and Newbury children had a place to play.
Since then, the property has been overseen by the Parks Department, which sanctioned the bike trails, saying they were in line with what March’s Hill was all about, according to Reid.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.