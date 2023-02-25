NEWBURY — Plum Island Taxpayers & Associates and Friends of Plum Island Light are sponsoring a talk by maritime researcher Jon Johansen on Wednesday.
The free talk, "Maine Boatbuilders," begins at 6:30 p.m. at PITA Hall.
Johansen will focus on Maine lobster boat during his presentation, which includes photos of the builders and boats that illustrate their history from the early 1900s to the present.
Light refreshments will be served. PITA Hall is at 8 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.