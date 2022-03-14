AMESBURY — She may have only started a few weeks ago but the city’s new chief financial officer is already hard at work on the fiscal 2023 budget.
Marisa Batista succeeded Angel Wills as the city’s chief financial officer on Feb. 22 and the Portuguese native said she has been in budget meetings ever since.
“I’m enjoying things and I think this is a great opportunity. The first two weeks have been a great experience and everyone has been really, really nice,” she said.
The Peabody resident comes to the city after working as the finance director/town accountant in Hamilton from 2016-21, where Batista said she worked to lower expenses, increase efficiency and map out a long-term vision for the Essex County town.
She also worked as an assistant comptroller in Winchester for six months in 2016 and was an assistant city auditor for Medford from 2014-16.
Batista also worked as a senior auditor and audit supervisor for the Sullivan, Rogers & Company CPA and consulting firm in Burlington from 2008-14 before moving to the public sector.
She said her first goal in Amesbury is getting to know the city and all of its players better.
“There’s always a piece of finance in all of the projects that are done,” Batista said. “I work very closely with every department, so I expect to have a good understanding of what they all do.”
Batista graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Salem State University. She earned a master of business administration from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Her annual salary is $127,000.
“I’m always looking for ways to approve upon efficiency, better communications, better reporting,” she said.
Wills started her new job in Haverhill in January but continued working for Amesbury on a part-time basis to ensure continuity of service during the transition to Batista’s stewardship.
Batista said she recently met with Wills, who encouraged her to reach out at any point in the future.
Mayor Kassandra Gove thanked Wills for her years of service in a press release, adding that she “created a solid financial foundation for us to move forward with.”
The mayor also said she is thrilled to welcome Batista to the city.
“She brings almost two decades of government finance experience to Amesbury and I look forward to working with her closely on the financial direction for the city,” Gove said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
