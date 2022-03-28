NEWBURYPORT — Joan Whitlow, Custom House Maritime Museum executive director, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, March 31, to discuss the exhibit “Legendary Newburyporters – Sculpture by Jeffrey Briggs,” which opens on Saturday, April 2.
Accompanying Whitlow will be sculptor Jeffrey Briggs, authors and historians Skip and Marge Motes, and Susan Edwards, collections and development manager at the Museum of Old Newbury.
Briggs, whose works include the Swan Sculpture crowning the fountain in Bartlet Mall, will describe his collaboration with numerous Newburyport historians that served to guide his artistic interpretations. “The juxtaposition between the artist’s and historians’ viewpoints,” Whitlow has said, “are fascinating and not to be missed.”
Skip and Marge Motes coordinated the work of 14 different historians to edit and produce the accompanying publication: “Legendary Newburyporters: Sculpture by Jeffrey Briggs – A Chronicle of Achievement in the 18th & 19th Centuries.” They also served as historians and writers about the lives of Capt. Moses Brown and William Bartlet. Similarly, Susan Edwards served as historian and writer for the life of Jacob Perkins.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud) at NCMHub.org.
