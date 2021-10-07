AMESBURY — Market Street Baptist Church, 37 Market St., is hosting an indoor yard sale on Oct. 16 from 8 a.m until noon.
The sale will take place in the church’s gym at the back of the building. There will be a special gift table featuring new seasonal items from designer Tim Coffey that will be marked at reduced prices.
The rest of the gym will be filled with donated used and new items that will not be priced. Everyone is encouraged to pay what you can afford.
All proceeds will go to funding renovations to the church building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.