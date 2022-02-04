Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove has removed the mask mandate for City buildings effective Monday, Feb. 7. The mayor said she is doing this after looking at the declining positive COVID-19 cases and on the recommendation of public health officials, according to Caitlin Thayer, Amesbury communications director. Masks will be optional in city buildings for those who wish to wear them.
Mask mandate in Amesbury lifted
