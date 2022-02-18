A 6-0 vote by the Newburyport School Committee this morning comes on the heels of a vote by the Newburyport Board of Health Thursday night to rescind the mask mandate.
The Board of Health vote goes into effect immediately for all indoor establishments and venues open to the public within the city, as noted in a press release.
February school vacation starts at the close of the school day today. Today's vote will give students and families an indication of what is expected and required when vacation is over. Masks must be worn when riding a school bus under federal mask mandate guidelines; bus transportation falls under federal rules.
Schools are still subject to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requirement for masking through Feb. 28.
Further, with the pandemic still ongoing, the Board of Health recommends that vulnerable populations continue to wear high quality masks in public spaces, and to receive a booster shot if they have not already.
With any questions regarding this change, call the Newburyport Health Department at 978-465-4410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.