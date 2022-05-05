NEWBURYPORT — A week after announcing it would not longer host a high school dance featuring a drag queen DJ, St John's Lodge reversed its decision Thursday and agreed to hold it at its Green Street Masonic hall, according to organizers.
“We are committed to being a city that is welcoming to all, and to creating supportive programming, safe spaces, and positive experiences for all young people,” Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said. “Thank you to all who stepped forward to help, and a special thank you to St. John’s Lodge and St. Mark’s Lodge and their membership for their support of this event.”
Last week's decision by St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall representatives to back out of hosting the Newburyport Youth Services dance on May 13 came after Plymouth and Barnstable District state Senate candidate Kari MacRae complained, according to NYS Director Andrea Egmont.
MacRae is running on the GOP ticket against state Rep. Susan Moran of Falmouth. Moran is a Democrat.
According to the city, the Masonic lodge's decision to withdraw permission was issued by a high-ranking official at the Grand Lodge in Boston, without local input from St. John’s Lodge, St. Mark’s Lodge, or the Masonic Temple Association.
The dance, co-sponsored by the North Shore Alliance for LGBTQ+ Youth in Salem, features drag queen performer Miz Wigfall, who according to Egmont, has appeared at public libraries and fundraisers across the country.
The May 13 dance is open to students in grades 9-12, and will promote "unity and acceptance for all in the Newburyport community." The dance is free, due to significant fundraising support. No tax dollars are being used, according to organizers.
“This experience has brought out so much love and support,” said Tarah McGregor, NAGLY coordinator for Newburyport Youth Services. “We want to thank businesses and organizations for their quick response and offers of support. This has meant a great deal to the young people organizing this event.”
Following the Mason's initial decision to cancel the event, organizers received several offers from churches and other organizations willing to host it. The chief contender was the First Religious Society's Unitarian Universalist Church on Pleasant Street.
On Thursday, May 5, the city received the following statement from the Masonic Temple Association, Board of Directors, and Board of Trustees representing St. John’s Lodge and St. Mark’s Lodge, according to Reardon's office.
“In the interest of replacing speculation with fact, the following information is provided on behalf of the Masonic Temple Association. The event hall on Green Street was booked by Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) for a May 13 dance intended to be a positive social opportunity for the high school LGBTQ+ community. A week ago, the event details became the subject of online and partisan discussion that politicized the NYS activity, leading to withdrawal of permission to hold it at the Masonic Hall.
For several days after, the Masonic Temple Association and others reviewed the event and received clarity from NYS, the city and NAGLY. On Wednesday, an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors and Board of Trustees of the Masonic Temple Association was held with representatives of St. John’s and St. Mark’s Lodges. The result was a unanimous vote to reinstate permission to hold the May 13 youth dance at the Masonic Center and to waive all fees for use of the building.
"In addition, our members are volunteering their services to help ensure the event’s success. Freemasons have been active in Newburyport for the past 256 years. We want the students to know they are loved and supported, and we are looking forward to joining the Greater Newburyport Community on May 13 to help foster a positive, inclusive environment for our youth," the statement reads.
Since word of the dance broke late last week, the topic has generated hundreds of comments on The Daily News of Newburyport’s Facebook page, many of them praising NYS and its work, while others are extremely critical of the dance.
It has also drawn the attention of the Facebook group Massachusetts Informed Parents, which is vehemently opposed to the dance. MacRae is a Massachusetts Informed Parents member and has posted negative comments about the event.
Massachusetts Informed Parents spokesperson Mary Ann Siegler on Thursday questioned the wisdom of booking an adult performer for what is being billed by organizers as a teen dance.
"Supporters of this event have continued to say the intent is to provide a safe and supportive space for teens, yet not one supporter has been able to explain how hiring an adult sexual performer accomplishes those stated goals," Siegler wrote in a statement.
Siegler went on to dispute the city's claim that no taxpayer money was used for the event saying NYS is a city department. She also accused the city of rebranding the event from a drag show to a teen dance only after receiving pushback from concerned parents.
When speaking to a Daily News reporter over the last week, organizers consistently called the event a teen dance and never used the term "drag show."
