BOSTON — Massachusetts has a shot at roping in billions of dollars in federal infrastructure funds to fix crumbling roads and bridges and transition to clean energy, but first the state must put some of its own money on the table.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker made his pitch to a key legislative committee to approve his $9.7 billion infrastructure bond bill, which calls for leveraging state borrowing to go after billions of dollars in competitive federal grants that will be made available through President Joe Biden's jobs and infrastructure law.
Baker told members of the Transportation Committee that the new grant programs are a "tremendous opportunity" to tap into federal funds to address some of the state's most pressing infrastructure needs.
"It's critical that we work now to prepare for that, and have the authorizations in place so that we will be able to move quickly and efficiently, and deliver additional federal funding to the Commonwealth," Baker told the panel during a hearing.
Baker's borrowing plan would be backed by the state's share of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure and jobs law, which was signed by Biden in November. The state expects to get $9.5 billion over the next five years under the new law.
If approved by the Legislature, the plan would devote $5.4 billion in highway funds for road and bridge upgrades over the next five years, $2.2 billion for the MBTA and $1.4 billion on improvements to water and sewer systems.
Other funding will be devoted to fixing combined sewer outfalls and culverts, airports and incentives to switch to electric vehicles.
Another $110 billion will be available to Massachusetts and other states for fixing bridges through a new competitive federal grant program, Baker said.
The state is also diverting money from a $4 billion plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds and surplus revenue on water, sewer and other environmental infrastructure.
Data provided by the Biden administration shows only about 25% of Massachusetts’ 5,229 bridges are in good condition. About 9% are considered structurally deficient.
Besides structurally deficient bridges, many of the state’s roadways are in major disrepair, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.
The Biden administration’s Infrastructure Report Card gave the state a grade of C-, saying there are at least 1,194 miles of highway in poor condition.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
