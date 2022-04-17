SALEM — Four Massachusetts public colleges and universities will share $120 million in state funding to boost student capacity and expand instruction in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while the state will invest hundreds of millions of dollars more in higher education infrastructure improvements, officials announced Wednesday.
Salem State University, Massasoit Community College, Springfield Technical Community College and UMass Lowell will each get $30 million to put toward capital projects to reshape their campuses or modernize facilities.
The Baker administration projects that the improvements funded by the state aid will "increase enrollment capacity in these programs by about 2,000 students."
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the funding boost and program expansion plan last week at Salem State University.
Alongside the STEM capital boost, at least $400 million will be used for renovations at the state's higher education campuses.
The Baker administration's aid for state and community colleges comes on the heels of a tuition increase at all University of Massachusetts campuses for the first time in three years.
