BOSTON — Massachusetts’ two U.S. senators are throwing their support behind President Joe Biden’s pick to fill a seat on the Supreme Court, vowing to confirm his nomination to the nation’s highest court when it comes up for a vote.
On Friday, Biden fulfilled his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, announcing Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, as his choice to fill a vacant seat.
If confirmed, the 51-year-old woman would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who has announced he will be retiring at the end of the court’s current term.
Biden’s pick, which must be confirmed by an evenly divided U.S. Senate, has won support from the state’s two Democratic senators, as well as other lawmakers from the New England region.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, praised Jackson as an experienced federal judge with impressive academic and legal credentials.
“As a former public defender, she will bring an invaluable perspective to the Supreme Court,” Warren said in a statement. “She’s been previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a bipartisan basis — and I fully support her swift confirmation.”
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, described Jackson as a “brilliant and eminently qualified jurist with a proven and successful track record on the bench as a federal judge.”
“She possesses the ability, character, and temperament that justices of the nation’s highest court must have,” Markey said in a statement. “This is a day that is long overdue.”
Jackson’s nomination has won praise from senators across the New England region, including New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat.
“Our courts should look like and reflect our communities, and this historic nomination of the first Black woman selected to serve on the Supreme Court is a long-overdue milestone for our country,” Shaheen said.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., pledged to conduct a thorough review of Jackson’s record, judicial philosophy, “and her commitment to protecting the rights of all Americans, including upholding the constitutionally protected rights of women.”
“During this time in our country’s history, a strong and independent judiciary is more important than ever, and I will approach the review of Judge Jackson with the seriousness and thoughtfulness that it deserves,” she said in a statement.
To confirm Jackson’s nomination, Biden will need all 50 Democratic votes in the Senate — including those of Arizona’s Krysten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — who have previously opposed elements of the president’s agenda.
Republicans are vowing a rigorous confirmation hearing but haven’t indicated that they will attempt to block Jackson’s approval to fill the vacancy on the court.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, criticized Jackson’s nomination as the “favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the court itself.”
“The Senate must conduct a rigorous, exhaustive review of Judge Jackson’s nomination as befits a lifetime appointment to our highest court,” he said in a statement. “This is especially crucial as American families face major crises that connect directly to our legal system, such as skyrocketing violent crime and open borders.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
