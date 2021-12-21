AMESBURY — Amesbury High School’s Math on the River program will continue, thanks to an anonymous donation of $25,000.
Ten years ago, math teacher Jessica Regis started the program, which teaches students practical uses of mathematics with help from the staff at Lowell’s Boat Shop.
Regis founded the program with her successful “When Are We Ever Going to Use This? $10,000 grant proposal to the Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc.
“That’s a question that always gets asked of math teachers,” AEFI President Patty Hoyt said.
Hoyt said the math program incurs yearly transportation and equipment costs, but a recent $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor will keep students learning math on the Merrimack for many years to come.
“We are absolutely thrilled that this money allows the staff to continue the program without the annual fear of how they can keep funding it,” Hoyt said.
Regis has continued the program, thanks to the initial $10,000, as well as other successful grant applications over the years. She said she was very humbled and appreciative to receive the $25,000 Monday.
“I’m very proud of these kids and proud of the program and what we have been able to do,” she said.
Graham McKay, executive director of Lowell’s Boat Shop, said Math on the River has made subjects such as trigonometry and algebra more relatable for students.
“This has made complicated math application in a way that is fun for the kids to do,” McKay said. “I think that is the real success of this program.”
Lowell’s education director Dorothy Antczak has taken on the responsibility of teaching landlubber students how to row a boat.
“It goes pretty well, actually,” Antczak said. “The kids really want to get out on the water. So it is really fun. There’s a bit of a fear factor out there but no disasters yet.”
