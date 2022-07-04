NEWBURYPORT — Maudslay Arts Center will present a full summer concert series this year, including an appearance by a full orchestra.
The center begins its 29th season on Saturday after presenting a limited concert season in 2021 and canceling its entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Nick Costello is the executive director of the nonprofit organization, which was founded in 1992 by his father – former state Sen. Nicholas Costello Sr., former Newburyport Mayor Edward Molin and former Newburyport assessor Jim Gaines.
“We’re coming back from two years of very little,” he said. “But now we are getting back toward a full schedule.”
Maudslay has offered many styles of music over the years, including opera, country, classical, big band, jazz, pop and rock ‘n’ roll. Costello said that will be the case this season as well.
When the Hillyer Festival Orchestra performs at Maudslay on July 17 at 2 p.m., it will mark the first time a full orchestra has played the venue, Costello said.
“We wanted to bring something that was very unique to the arts center and this is quite a big thing for us. So we are really excited about it,” he said. “This is a full-sized orchestra that plays everything from pops music all the way through operatic work. It’s lots of fun stuff.”
Costello thanks the Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac and Salisbury cultural councils for sponsoring the event.
On Friday, Beatles tribute band Beatlejuice will headline a fundraiser for Maudslay, which hopes to raise $50,000 to restore and preserve its barns and facilities. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Singer Amanda Carr returns to the center Saturday at 7 p.m. and the New Black Eagle Jazz Band plays Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Alex Minasian Jazz Quartet will perform July 16 at 7 p.m. The Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet will appear July 23 at 7 p.m.
Maudslay will celebrate its 30th concert season next summer. Costello praised the work of the many volunteers who make it a success each year.
“There’s a little bit of confusion on when the 30th anniversary really is, it’s either this year or next year but we technically started in 1993,” Costello said. “We also had a couple of concerts out in the fields at Maudslay State Park before we had a site. So, if you count those, we’re actually at our 30th anniversary now. But it’ll be 30 years after the art center was built next year. So I think that will be a big feature for us next year.”
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road in Newburyport. For tickets and other details, go to www.maudslayartscenter.org.
