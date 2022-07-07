NEWBURYPORT — Vocalist Amanda Carr and New Black Eagle Jazz Band will open the 29th season of Maudslay Arts Center’s Summer Concert Series on Saturday.
Carr, a vocalist and pianist, is an international recording and performing artist who is a two-time Boston Music Awards nominee. She has received critical acclaim for her fresh jazz and big band interpretations of the Great American Songbook, according to a press release.
The Black Eagles, as they are known to their fans, have been a fixture on the international jazz scene since 1971, bringing the sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz to audiences all over the world.
Also on the schedule this summer are local favorites such as The Don Campbell Band, Hillyer Festival Orchestra, guitarist Bobby Keyes and jazz vocalist Donna Byrne. New to the lineup are The Deep Blue C, Alex Minasian Jazz Quartet, Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet and Beantown Swing Orchestra.
Whether you’re sitting under the stars on a moonlit evening or lounging on a blanket on a Sunday afternoon, the Summer Concert Series provides the perfect setting for your entertainment pleasure.
“With your help, we continue to make upgrades and improvements and as a result there is not a bad place to sit at Maudslay,” Executive Director Nicholas C. Costello said. “On the lawn, patio, or inside the concert venue, the acoustics are wonderful.”
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include: Amanda Carr this weekend, Alex Minasian Jazz Quartet on July 16, Mike Monaghan Jazz Quintet on July 23, The Don Campbell Band on July 30, and The Deep Blue C on Aug. 13.
Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2 p.m. and include: New Black Eagle Jazz Band this weekend, Hillyer Festival Orchestra on July 17, Beantown Swing Orchestra on July 24, Bobby Keyes on Aug. 7, and Donna Byrne on Aug. 14.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. Concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
“There’s never a rainout at Maudslay Arts Center,” Costello said. “We just go inside.” All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. Desserts and cold beverages may be purchased during intermission and will be served by park volunteers, who continue to make this nonprofit series happen.
Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $30. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $25. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-499-0050. Children 12 and under are free.
“Summer is just a brief season here in New England,” Costello said, “so come out and enjoy wonderful music at affordable prices in a spectacular natural setting.”
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for further information about the performers, visit the Maudslay website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-499-0050. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates are available.
