NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series celebrates its 29th season this summer.
The center offers everything from classical to jazz, from country to the Great American Songbook, according to a press release. The complete schedule will be posted on the center’s website in June.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, in Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving inside to the MAC Concert Barn when weather dictates.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, which can be casual or as elaborate as a gourmet meal with tablecloth and flowers and whatever suits the patron’s fancy.
Delicious desserts such as seasonal cobblers, brownies, and Hodgie’s ice cream, cold beverages and coffee may be purchased from center volunteers during intermission.
Gift certificates are available at www.maudslayartscenter.org, by calling 978-618-5248 or sending a check to Maudslay Arts Center c/o Costello, 182 Whitehall Road, Amesbury MA 01913. Online donations to the center are encouraged as long as becoming a Friend of MAC.
