NEWBURYPORT — Maudslay Arts Center was awarded $7,500 in state COVID-19 relief funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
“This grant is a head start toward getting our program back to normal after COVID,” said Nicholas Costello, the center’s executive director, in a news release. “It will help us continue to bring wonderful entertainment back to the area.”
The center was established in 1992 as a nonprofit organization working in a public/private partnership with the state to provide a cultural center for the communities of the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore.
“We have been a valued member of the community for 30 years serving underserved communities as well as well-served communities,” Costello said. “We encourage the cultural enrichment of all of our local communities by creating and providing vibrant program offerings to enhance education in, and enjoyment of, the arts.
“We believe that our communities need access to quality, affordable cultural experiences,” he added. “Many devotees describe Maudslay Arts Center as a ‘mini Tanglewood’ and a ‘jewel in the crown’ of the state parks system.”
The Mass Cultural Council, an independent state arts agency, is charged with bolstering the commonwealth’s creative and cultural sector, the release said. The agency’s efforts advance economic vitality, support transformational change; and celebrate, preserve, and inspire creativity across all Massachusetts communities.
The council recently announced a $51,063,360 public investment in the commonwealth’s creative and cultural sector with 5,218 recipients of funding from two pandemic recovery grant programs.
“This is the largest grant announcement Mass Cultural Council has ever made,” said Michael Bobbitt, the council’s executive director. “It is with great pleasure and pride that we celebrate more than $51 million in pandemic recovery monies being equitably distributed throughout the creative and cultural sector today. These awards will help propel the sector forward economically and chart the recipients’ paths toward growth.”
In December 2021, a $4 billion pandemic recovery package was approved by the Legislature and signed into law. The act directed the council to develop and administer grant programs to help cultural organizations and artists recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and operate more efficiently. The council received $60.1 million in surplus state revenue to support this effort.
The Cultural Sector Recovery Grants for Organizations program offered unrestricted grants, ranging from $5,000 to $75,000, to Massachusetts cultural organizations, collectives and businesses affected by the pandemic.
The council received 1,359 applications for this program, of which 1,218 were deemed eligible and recommended to receive funding. A total of $31,063,360 in pandemic assistance was awarded to these organizations.
“I am thrilled to note that 42 percent of these cultural organizations are receiving their very first Mass Cultural Council award today,” Bobbitt said. “And, even more exciting, is the fact that every eligible organization who applied was approved to receive an award from this program.”
For a list of grant recipients, go to www.massculturalcouncil.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.