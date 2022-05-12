NEWBURYPORT — Donna Sudak, an interpreter for Maudslay State Park, will be the featured speaker for the next Greater Newburyport Village talk on May 18.
The free lecture will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Sudak will talk about the 450-acre park on Curzon Mill Road and its interesting history.
The property was once home to wealthy investment banker Frederick Strong Moseley and his family.
The Moseley family came to this country from England in the early 1600s. They purchased the land in the 1860s and continued to buy surrounding properties until they built a large estate that they named Maudsleigh after their ancestral home in England.
At one time, the property housed two mansions, a castle, many greenhouses, an expansive garden, stables, dairy barns and many other buildings. These buildings had long since been demolished, destroyed or fallen into ruin by the time the state purchased the land for $5 million in 1985 and renamed it Maudslay.
For those who attend the talk, a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the Senior Community Center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch.
The Greater Newburyport Village offers its talks for the community’s enrichment each third Wednesday of the month. Masks are required at the Senior Community Center
For more information about the talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.