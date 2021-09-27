NEWBURYPORT — The mayor said she expects the city to hold a public hearing in October with representatives from Global Oil, the company that owns the closed gas station at State and High streets, that might lead to the eventual sale and redevelopment of the property.
In an interview on Local Pulse internet radio over the weekend, Mayor Donna Holaday said the property – which neighbors say is a blight and nuisance – is zoned for commercial use but also carries a deed restriction that says it can only be used as a filling station.
The city is “trying to work with a complicated deed restriction that is absolutely not supportive of the zoning we have there and someone who just walked away from a business and just left it the way it was,” Holaday said.
Neighbors who wrote to the City Council recently, urging the city to take action on what they consider an abandoned property, maintain Global Oil of Waltham lost its permit to operate a filling station because the business has been closed for more than two years.
Holaday said she hoped to be able to announce in her update to the City Council at its meeting Monday night what date has been scheduled for the public hearing.
The goal of the hearing “would be to bring the owner to the table to talk about where they are in the process, what their plans are and how we can facilitate the change in the deed, the sale of the property, whatever.”
With pressure from the city, Global Oil placed concrete barriers at the High Street entrance to the site, preventing drivers from using it as a cut-through to bypass the traffic light. Global also cut the grass and tall weeds growing on the property.
Holaday said the hope is that Global will seek court approval to strike the deed restriction so the site could be sold and used for other uses. She also said the city might be able to make the case that the property is a public nuisance, which could trigger seizure of the site by the city, although she said that is not the goal at this point.
In the interview, the mayor also congratulated the candidates who were on the ballot in last week’s preliminary election, but she also said she was “incredibly disappointed there isn’t one single City Council race this year.”
City Clerk Richard Jones said recently he could not recall the last time there were no contests for City Council seats.
There will be 11 candidates on the ballot for the 11 council seats Nov. 2, including seven incumbents and four people running for open seats.
Jennie Donahue is running for Ward 2, a seat that is opening after Councilor Jared Eigerman decided not to run again; former Councilor Ed Cameron and first-time candidates Connie Preston and Mark Wright are running for at-large council seats, which are being vacated after Charlie Tontar, Joe Devlin and Barry Connell decided not to seek reelection. Tontar is running for mayor and will face Sean Reardon, a member of the School Committee, on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The council incumbents seeking reelection are Sharif Zeid, Ward 1; Heather Shand, Ward 3; Christine Wallace, Ward 4; James McCauley, Ward 5; Byron Lane, Ward 6; and at-large Councilors Afroz Khan and Bruce Vogel.
Holaday also talked briefly about how city officials are waiting for test results on borings and air quality at 57 Low St., a garage owned by the Massachusetts National Guard, which the mayor hoped to purchase last year for Newburyport Youth Services.
The City Council turned down a proposal to spend $225,000 for the property. Holaday said she is still hoping tests results could lead to the city buying the site, possibly for use by the Parks Department or another city department.
To listen to the interview, go to www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse and click on show #371.
