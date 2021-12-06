NEWBURYPORT — Mayor-elect Sean Reardon appeared on Local Pulse over the weekend to discuss schools and the city budget process, the next steps for Newburyport Youth Services, and other priorities as he prepares to take office in January.
Speaking with internet radio host Joe DiBiase, Reardon said although typically about 60% of the city’s general fund budget goes to the schools, he would not lock the superintendent into a specific number.
“What I really want to empower the School Committee and the superintendent to do is to really look for that aspirational budget,” he said.
That means allowing Superintendent Sean Gallagher and his leadership team to decide their priorities for the city’s schools and propose a number that makes the most sense to turn those priorities into actionable items.
While Reardon, as mayor, would chair the School Committee, he does not plan to be a voting member when the school budget is proposed.
“Because it is my budget, I don’t plan on taking a vote for the budget,” he said. “I would like the six elected members to vote on the budget and if they pass that up to me, whether it fits into what I had in mind or not, then it’s up to me to either send it back or to find the money to fund the priorities that they’re looking to fund.”
Reardon would not be the first to do this. In Amesbury, School Committee Chairwoman and Mayor Kassandra Gove has abstained from the budget vote the last couple of years, saying it would be a conflict of interest to vote in favor of the committee’s recommended budget when she is also crafting a city budget of her own.
“If there are things that Superintendent Gallagher and his leadership team want to do for our schools, let’s have that conversation and let’s find a way to do it,” Reardon said.
Last week, the Committee on Budget & Finance began discussions about a proposal to purchase 57 Low St., a site long pursued by Mayor Donna Holaday as a future home for Newburyport Youth Services.
In February, the City Council voted 6-5 against purchasing 57 Low St., but the property is back on the table following soil borings and air quality tests.
Reardon said he was in favor of purchasing the Massachusetts National Guard property on Low Street when it was first discussed, especially due to its proximity to the schools.
At this time, he could not say whether Youth Services would definitely work in that space. Reardon said he has not talked to Director Andrea Egmont yet “to see if that’s still a viable site for her.”
Wherever Youth Services ends up, the mayor-elect said it must be a public process. Some of the other sites under consideration include Cushing Park on Kent Street, the former Enpro Services at the corner of Route 1 and Carey Avenue, the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. and Fulton Pit — a city-owned property being used as storage for Department of Public Services materials at the bottom of Fulton Street.
When he takes office Jan. 3, one of Reardon’s priorities is putting together a facilities master plan “because I really do think we need to get a handle on what we currently own as far as the city here in town, what buildings we’re using, what are the future uses or capacity abilities of the properties that we own because those should be driving some of these decisions.”
He said the former Brown School at 42 Milk St., which Youth Services “temporarily” moved into more than six years ago, is an example of a city-owned property that needs a plan in place.
“We should be looking at our schools continuously and wondering if we’re going to have space issues down the road,” he said. “All of these decisions, I think, need to live in a facilities master plan.”
The Committee on Budget & Finance will pick up the Low Street discussion Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Reardon also discussed his search for a chief of staff, his desire to hire a point person at City Hall to oversee economic development and his hope to have the city negotiate with New England Development regarding the future of Waterfront West.
