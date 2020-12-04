NEWBURYPORT – Mayor Donna Holaday appears as a guest on this week's Local Pulse internet radio show, which will be available for listening or downloading Friday night.
Host Joe DiBiase recorded the discussion with the mayor, which covers a wide range of subjects, including the current situation with COVID-19 spread in the city, the decision to close, then reopen the city skatepark and Cashman Park basketball courts, as long as people wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, and news that work on the final stretch of the Clipper City Rail Trail is scheduled to begin Monday.
To listen to podcasts any time, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
