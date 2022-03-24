Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Foggy with heavy rain developing late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Foggy with heavy rain developing late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.