NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon planned to host his first open office hours Thursday night and will hold more Friday morning.
Open office hours will take place on the last Thursday and Friday of every month, he said. Thursday hours will be 6 to 7 p.m. and Friday hours will be 8 to 10 a.m.
“I talked about open office hours a lot during the campaign and this is just one way I want to make myself accessible to residents,” Reardon noted in a statement.
No appointment is necessary. Just drop into the mayor’s office at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., to discuss all things related to the city.
Reardon said he will call each open office hour day “Big Block of Cheese Day,” which is a reference to the TV series “The West Wing.” It was also a move former President Andrew Jackson made in 1837 when he invited people into the White House to meet with him and share a 1,400-pound block of cheese.
Though the mayor may not bring a cheese block of that size, he confirmed that cheese and crackers may be offered.
