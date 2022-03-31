NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon on Monday asked the City Council to accept a $150,000 settlement from a Rockland-based road construction company that botched the 2019 painting of High Street.
The proposal, which is now making its way through council subcommittees, could potentially end the city's lengthy legal battle against High-Way System which included a lawsuit filed in Salem Superior Court.
During summer 2019, High-Way Systems left the newly repaved High Street with curving, spotty and poorly spaced painted lines. In September, the contractor returned to erase the incorrectly painted lines, which required mechanically scraping off the pavement's new finish. However, by doing so, they left a set of rough grooves that have since run along much of High Street. An engineering firm later determined that the grooves caused damage to the road's integrity.
"After multiple rounds of discussions and negotiations, we arrived at an arrangement that I believe is fair and equitable. The city will receive $150,000, which we will plan to use for improvements on High Street," Reardon wrote in his March 28 letter to the council.
Following the substandard job done by High-Way Systems, the city filed a claim with the company's insurance company, Travelers Indemnity Company with former Mayor Donna Holaday saying in January 2020, it would take up to $400,000 to undo the damage caused by High-Way Systems.
The City Council on Monday agreed to send the proposal to council subcommittees including the General Government Committee. The committees will then send its recommendations back to the full council for a vote.
Council President Heather Shand said the General Government Committee would be meeting on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. right before ofe the next full City Council meeting to discuss Reardon's proposal.
Shand added she expected at least part of the settlement money would go toward High Street repainting. She pointed to much-needed bicycle lanes as a top priority for her, saying bicyclists needed the added protection currently lacking on portions of the road.
Asked whether she felt the settlement was fair, Shand said it was probably the best the city could do.
"We'll find out more when we speak to the mayor," Shand said.
As for the $400,000 estimate to repair High Street, Shand said that figure was based on information the city had at the time and did not reflect the actual current cost which is much less than first reported.
Reardon did not respond to an email and a phone call in time for this report.
