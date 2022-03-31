NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon asked the City Council on Monday to accept a $150,000 settlement from a Rockland-based road construction company that botched the 2019 painting of High Street.
The proposal, which is now making its way through council subcommittees, could potentially end the city’s lengthy legal battle against Hi-Way Safety Systems that included a lawsuit filed in Salem Superior Court.
In summer 2019, Hi-Way Safety Systems left newly repaved High Street with curving, spotty and poorly spaced painted lines. In September, the contractor returned to remove the incorrectly painted lines, which required mechanically scraping off the pavement’s new finish.
But by doing so, it left a set of rough grooves that have since run along much of High Street. An engineering firm later determined that the grooves damaged the road’s integrity.
“After multiple rounds of discussions and negotiations, we arrived at an arrangement that I believe is fair and equitable,” Reardon wrote in his letter to the council. “The city will receive $150,000, which we will plan to use for improvements on High Street.”
Following the substandard job done by Hi-Way Safety Systems, the city filed a claim with the company’s insurance company, Travelers Indemnity Co., with former Mayor Donna Holaday saying in January 2020 that it would take up to $400,000 to repair the damage done by the contractor.
The City Council agreed on Monday to send the proposal to council subcommittees, including the General Government Committee. The committees will then send their recommendations to the full council for a vote.
Council President Heather Shand said the General Government Committee would meet April 11 at 6:30 p.m. before the next City Council meeting to discuss Reardon’s proposal.
Shand added that she expected at least part of the settlement money to go toward repainting High Street. She pointed to much-needed bicycle lanes as a top priority for her, saying bicyclists need the added protection lacking on portions of the road.
Asked whether she felt the settlement was fair, Shand said it was probably the best the city could do.
“We’ll find out more when we speak to the mayor,” Shand said.
As for the $400,000 estimate to repair High Street, Shand said that figure was based on information the city had at the time and did not reflect the current cost, which is much less than first reported.
Reardon did not respond to an email and a phone call in time for this report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
