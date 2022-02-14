AMESBURY — The most recent winter storms have cost the city roughly $170,000 in snow and ice removal costs, according to the mayor.
Mayor Kassandra Gove gave viewers an update on the Department of Public Works efforts cleaning up the most recent winter storms during her weekly Facebook Live appearance Thursday afternoon.
The mayor does a Facebook live program every Thursday, speaking directly to residents and the community as a whole.
Gove said the recent one-two punch of the snowstorm Jan. 29 and the snow and ice storm Feb. 4 has made a real dent in the city’s $250,000 snow and ice budget.
“The ice storm was difficult for us and we have really been fighting it ever since,” Gove said.
Gove explained that the city had used approximately $50,000 worth of salt to treat local roads, parking lots and sidewalks just last week.
“When you call us and we need to go out and salt, that is what we do,” Gove said. “But, that is approximately what it is costing us.”
The Jan. 29 snowstorm cost the city $130,000, roughly $54,000 of which was spent in the downtown area, according to Gove.
“We had about 73 pieces of equipment on the road,” Gove said. “They were out all day. We called them in at about four in the morning.”
Gove said that roughly a dozen pieces of equipment were dedicated to the downtown area.
“We plow and remove the snowbanks during the storm in the downtown,” Gove said. “Not everybody does that. Some of them take three or four days afterward to come back in and remove some of it or to remove it at all. But we do it during the storm.”
According to the mayor, the city has a $250,000 snow and ice budget, up from its prior $225,000 allocation.
“We did increase it this year and we are allowed to deficit spend in the area of snow and ice,” Gove said. “We will actually be bringing an order to the City Council at their next meeting in order to do that.”
In other news, the mayor also let people know that the Council on Aging has been coordinating tax preparation appointments for seniors and veterans.
Gove said the Council on Aging is partnering with the American Association of Retired Persons to help seniors and veterans with their tax preparation, as well as figuring out new paperwork.
“I know that they have just a few open spots left,” Gove said. “If you are a senior or a veteran and you need some help with your taxes, reach out to our Council on Aging and sign up for that and they will work through that process for you.”
The Council on Aging is also looking for some help from volunteers of any age including high school students, the mayor said.
“High school students have required community service and this is a great place to get it,” Gove said. “You can go down and volunteer at the Costello Center.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
