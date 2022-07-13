NEWBURYPORT — The mayor says he will submit an order to the City Council next month explaining why he wants to reorganize the Parks Department.
Mayor Sean Reardon intends to place the department under the purview of the Department of Public Services.
Reardon’s move comes after the completion of an independent study by Community Paradigm Associates that looked at how the city could better deliver services to the community by streamlining municipal government.
The city issued a press release on the matter Friday afternoon that stated the Plymouth-based company recommended Newburyport shift the Parks Department maintenance crew to the Department of Public Services to provide more efficient service with a shared staff and equipment.
The release, however, did not mention that Parks Director Lise Reid was let go by the city last week.
The mayor gave the City Council an update on the situation during its meeting Monday night at City Hall.
Reardon said Reid is still with the city but she was presented a severance proposal last week and he is phasing out her position as the first step in the Parks Department overhaul.
At-large City Councilor Bruce Vogel asked the mayor why the press release made no mention of the change in Reid’s position.
Reardon responded that the press release was specific to the report from Community Paradigm Associates.
“I typically wouldn’t comment on personnel issues through a press release,” he said. “I think it is disrespectful for the person, who, in this case is getting released.”
Vogel also pointed to Section 5-1 of the city’s charter that governs the organization of municipal agencies and states the mayor must file an administrative order with the City Council when reorganizing, consolidating or abolishing any city agency. The council has yet to receive such an order from the mayor, according to Vogel.
“It’s a pretty comprehensive order,” he said.
The mayor, however, pointed to Section 3-4a of the city’s charter that gives him the authority to remove a department head, which Reardon said is what he did last week.
“All I’ve done is make a personnel move,” he said.
City Council President Heather Shand told The Daily News on Tuesday that she consulted with the city’s lawyers, KP Law, and was told the mayor needs to give the council an order explaining his reasoning and the financial benefits and efficiencies of reorganizing the Parks Department under Article 5-1 of the city charter.
Shand added that a 60-day period will begin once the mayor files his order with the council to give the public time to weigh in on the matter.
“We have a Parks Department that is now operating without a department head, and as I see it, that’s because the mayor can’t move them under DPS until the City Council has the opportunity to vote on the order that he will put forward on Article 5-1,” she said.
Reardon also consulted with KP Law on Tuesday and said he will submit the necessary order to the council along with a reorganization plan for the Parks Department that he already planned to deliver to the council at its meeting Aug. 8.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
