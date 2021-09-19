NEWBURYPORT — With the city’s preliminary election just a day away, the three candidates for mayor all expressed optimism they would garner enough votes to make the final push toward the general election in November.
The candidates are School Committee member Sean Reardon, Plum Island resident and U.S. Navy veteran Warren Russo, and City Councilor at large Charlie Tontar.
Only two of the three will be able to say they are still running for mayor after the election Tuesday, a fact not lost on any of them.
“Without any doubt,” Tontar said, when asked if he would make it to the final election.
Reardon also said he liked his chances, pointing to responses he received when knocking on doors and his first two debate-style events with his opponents.
“Newburyport is ready for the new blood and a fresh perspective,” he said. “I hope people come out to vote for our next mayor and School Committee members on Sept. 21.”
Russo acknowledged he would need to snag voters who are not already his supporters to move ahead.
“I do need those people,” Russo said.
Tontar said he believes most voters have yet to really start paying attention to the election and expects more interest and interaction after Tuesday.
Tontar also said he hopes the campaign became more substantive, adding that voters need to hear more than just pledges to fix city roads, attract a hotel or obtain more affordable housing.
“Oh yeah? How? Why hasn’t it happened it and how are you going to get around it? It’s just too easy to say, ‘I’m a nice guy vote for me.’ I think the people of Newburyport expect more that that,” Tontar said.
Reardon disagreed with Tontar’s assessment that most voters have not been paying attention, saying Newburyporters are typically very engaged and dialed in to what takes place within city limits.
During a phone interview last week, Russo laid into Tontar, saying he had done very little as a city councilor and that he was trying to win a popularity contest rather than run on his record.
While Tontar conceded he was not the kind of person who pounded his chest looking to draw attention to himself, the councilor said he has done a lot to bring the City Council together on many pressing issues, especially during his tenure as Budget and Finance Committee chairman.
During that stint, Tontar said he helped the city plan for its capital needs as well as corral enough support for the downtown parking garage to be approved.
“I’ll put my record on the council up against anybody and certainly against the other two candidates,” Tontar said.
Sticking with the substantive theme, Tontar also said he hoped the campaign remained civil with negativity kept out of it.
Tontar said he reached out to Reardon and the two agreed to keep the election focused on the issues rather than personalities.
“We did not want to have a negative campaign, I will try to hold to that,” Tontar said. “I’m trying not to say anything negative.”
Reardon said he did not recall speaking to Tontar about keeping the election positive but agreed to the idea, saying it was important to stick to what voters really cared about – tackling the issues.
“I think it’s important to put our best foot forward for the people of Newburyport,” Reardon said.
Tontar’s comments appeared to indicate he thinks he will face Reardon in the general election.
For his part, Russo said he believed he was the only candidate with managerial experience as opposed to being on a city board or council.
He called Tontar and Reardon “committee people” who spend countless hours in committees that are “totally not productive.”
“I never relax, I never give up, I never slow down,” Russo said. “I’m the only one who doesn’t need this job.”
Where to vote
All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ward 1P Plum Island residents cast ballots at the Plum Island Boathouse, 300 Northern Blvd.
Ward 1 residents cast ballots at People’s United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St.
Ward 2 residents vote at the former Brown School, corner of Milk and Lime streets.
Wards 3 and 4 voters cast ballots at Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St.
Wards 5 and 6 voters will vote at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
