AMESBURY — Amesbury High School students and staff might soon be able to take off their face masks if they show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to the administration.
State Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley has mandated that all public schools must reach an 80% vaccination rate in order to voluntarily lift the state’s current mask mandate.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee at its Oct. 18 meeting that her administration had recently sent a survey to the staff and students at the high school asking for proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
According to McAndrews, teachers, faculty and staff have been actively returning their survey results and she estimates that they have already hit the 80% vaccinated threshold.
“Easily, we will be at 85% or so, if not more, at the staff level,” McAndrews said.
However, getting all of the high school students to return their surveys has not been as easy, she said.
“Right now I have approximately half of the student body that has submitted their survey,” McAndrews said. “So it is hard to make an educated guess at this point.”
The superintendent said she expects the high school student body has also reached the 80% vaccinated threshold and she intends to contact the families of the students who have not answered the survey soon.
“I think it is a little more difficult because you are asking for proof, as opposed to reporting,” McAndrews said. “Some people don’t carry their card with them.”
She said the district will also accept written proof from students, stating that they have been vaccinated and providing the date of vaccination.
McAndrews told the School Committee she intends to ask if they would like to petition the state to lift the mask mandate once she has all of her data together.
“There’s a lot of things to consider,” she said. “I just want to have that data so that we have the option of doing that. Then we can see where we go from there.”
According to The Boston Globe, more than 60 Massachusetts communities have met the state’s 80% vaccinated threshold but only two school districts, Hopkinton and Ashland, have been certified to lift their school mask mandates.
Riley said on Tuesday he will make a decision by early next week on to extend the mask mandate into November.
