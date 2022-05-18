BOSTON — Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation President Eileen McAnneny plans to step down from her post at the end of this year, she announced Wednesday.
McAnneny in 2015 became the first woman to lead the business-backed organization. An influential player on Beacon Hill, MTF is closely watched by policymakers for its economic analysis, and is one of the groups that state budget-writers rely on for projections about future revenues and fiscal conditions.
McAnneny said in a statement that she is "excited to consider new opportunities for myself knowing that MTF is well-positioned for ongoing success and that periodic changes in leadership are important for the health of an organization."
"I am very proud of my tenure leading the brilliant MTF team and working with our excellent Board to deepen our impact as an indispensable source of data and guidance for public and private decision-makers on the major policy issues driving [the] Commonwealth's economy and affecting the taxpayers of Massachusetts," she said. "A key part of my early work was to update both our operations and our strategy, focusing on everything from the policy areas we consider to the technology we are using for our research."
The foundation said its board of directors has established a search committee to identify and evaluate candidates to become the next president.
McAnneny succeeded Michael Widmer, who led MTF for more than 20 years. Widmer took the reins from Richard Manley, who also had a long tenure in the organization's top job.
In a statement wishing her well, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said McAnneny's "advocacy on behalf of taxpayers has been both relentless and enormously effective."
Jane Steinmetz, a member of MTF's executive committee and Boston office managing principal at Ernst and Young, said McAnneny "not only gave MTF a more prominent role in shaping policy in areas of taxation and transportation on Beacon Hill, she also brought the organization into new areas of research and policy that affect both people and the economy, such as racial inequity, the need for better child care for working families, and the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic."
MTF tax filings show McAnneny earning $417,972 in compensation in 2019. Other top MTF staffers include Andrew Bagley, vice president for policy and research, and Executive Vice President Doug Howgate.
McAnneny came to the taxpayers foundation from the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, and had previously held roles at Fidelity Investments and Associated Industries of Massachusetts.
