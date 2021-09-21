SALISBURY — The McCormack Strong team will be walking in the Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 26.
Michael McCormack, 61, is a Salisbury Beach area resident who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease seven years ago.
The McCormack Strong team has taken part in six Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer’s events and raised more than $64,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Anyone looking to support McCormack Strong can go to: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?idb=1776909351&df_id=47029&47029.donation= form1&FR_ID=14513&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=10542159&PROXY_TYPE=20 to donate.
Checks can also be made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association and sent to: Michael McCormack, 233 Beach Road, S8, Salisbury, MA, 01952.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
