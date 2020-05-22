SALISBURY – A man on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon on the ramp from I-495 south to I-95 in Salisbury.
Police shut down I-495 southbound traffic shortly before 5 p.m. to allow a Boston Medflight helicopter to land in the median. Fire engines stood by during the landing and takeoff.
Photos take by a motorist at the scene showed the mangled motorcycle on one side of the guardrail and the injured man on the ground on the other side, being comforted by people who stopped to help.
The passing motorist, Jason Brown of Rochester, New Hampshire, said he was driving home from his construction job in Boston when he came upon the crash scene shortly after it happened.
When he stopped at the scene there was an emergency room nurse who had stopped to help the man. Brown had extra gloves and masks and gave them to the nurse and others at the scene who needed them.
No further information was available on deadline about the crash or the man's condition.
