NEWBURYPORT — Media psychologist Cynthia Vinney will appears Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Vinney, who has a degree in media psychology from Fielding Graduate University and is the co-author of “Finding Truth in Fiction: What Fan Culture Gets Right – and Why it’s Good to Get Lost in a Story” (Oxford University Press),” about the emerging field of media psychology, or the application of psychological science to how people interact with media and technology.
Although many in her field focus on the negative impacts of different forms of media, Vinney has chosen to focus on positive impacts of how people use film, TV and books to make sense of the experience, “find truth in our real lives,” and even “decide what kind of people we want to be.”
Vinney will use Season 4 of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” to illustrate how a media psychologist approaches film/fan interaction.
Vinney notes that Season 4 presents a different type of monster from earlier seasons’ Demogorgon or Mind Flayer. With Season 4’s Vecna, the monster’s evil reflects his own youthful victimhood, and his victims, in turn, “express the challenges of youthful anxiety, depression, and PTSD, both in how the symptoms are revealed, and how the show portrays a pathway back for some of the characters.”
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded show will also air at 9 AM on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.