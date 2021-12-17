BOSTON — Medical experts are urging policymakers to implement new COVID-19 restrictions as the state braces for a new highly contagious strain of the virus.
During a livestreamed hearing of the Legislature’s COVID-19 Oversight Committee, lawmakers heard from several medical officials who warned that the new omicron variant is likely to spread quickly and become the dominant strain in the country.
“It’s widely considered to become the dominant strain,” Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, told the panel. “We need to increase vaccine rates, including boosters, continue indoor masking and take other precautions.”
Massachusetts is one of about 30 states that has reported cases of the omicron mutation, which was first detected in South Africa.
Barouch said the latest data shows omicron is “better” than other strains at finding a way around the antibody protections from the COVID-19 vaccines. That increases the likelihood of so-called “breakthrough” cases, in which fully vaccinated people get infected.
But, he added, the preliminary data from studies shows that people who are vaccinated and boosted are less likely to develop serious illness from omicron.
“There’s no question we’ll see more breakthrough cases, but its not clear if we’ll see an increase in severe disease,” Barouch said.
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of Boston University’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research, said the emergence of the omicron variant has “changed the equation” because preliminary data shows it can spread quickly and that the risk of infection is greater.
“We’re a highly vaccinated state, and I know that there is pandemic fatigue setting in and people are thinking, ‘why do we need mask mandates?’” Bhadelia told the panel. “Is it really that hard to require people to wear a piece of cloth or a mask, at least in the short term. It’s going to provide an extra layer of protection.”
Gov. Charlie Baker is under pressure from health groups and some Democratic lawmakers to reinstate a statewide masking mandate and other restrictions ahead of the holidays to prevent further spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, a group 100 physicians and health care workers wrote to Baker urging him to bring back a masking requirement and other actions to reduce transmission. The group says increased testing and vaccinations “won’t be enough” to prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
“It’s absolutely essential for everyone in the state to have boosted vaccination, but we can’t rely on vaccines alone to control this surge,” said Dr. Regina LaRocque, a physician and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “We must use all of the tools at our disposal to protect people.”
The Massachusetts Medical Society, which represents physicians, has also called for a statewide indoor mask mandate, which says the public health measure is proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Wearing masks while indoors is an effective and appropriate way to slow transmission of the disease, especially with the holiday and cold and flu seasons upon us,” Dr. Carole Allen, the society’s president, said in a statement. “We must all work together to take steps to confront and stem what could be a continued rise in cases, hospitalizations, serious illness, and death.”
On Monday, Baker said he will be distributing more than 2.1 million rapid COVID-19 tests to more than 100 communities to expand testing capacity ahead of the holidays. He also loosened restrictions on acute care hospitals to free up more emergency room beds amid a flood of COVID patients and a shortage of staff.
But Baker has so far rejected calls for re-instituting a mask mandate and other restrictions.
Nearly 82% of Massachusetts is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to state public health data, one of the highest rates in the nation.
As of Thursday, more than 1.6 million Bay Staters had gotten their booster shots.
But like most states, Massachusetts is facing a winter surge of COVID-19 infections from the highly contagious delta variant — which is currently the dominant strain — and colder temperatures that have increased indoor activities and the risk of transmission.
On Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reported more than 5,833 new COVID-19 infections and 30 deaths related to the virus.
The seven-day weighted average for positive COVID-19 test was 5.44% — the highest it has been since January during a previous surge of infections.
More than 1,470 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, including 319 being treated in intensive care units, according to the state agency.
That’s a more than 50% increase in hospitalizations from only two weeks ago, officials say.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
